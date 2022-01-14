Menu
Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on Austin City Limits: Exclusive

The full episode airs on January 15th

st vincent down austin city limits tv
St. Vincent, photo courtesy of Austin City Limits
January 14, 2022 | 5:09pm ET

    St. Vincent will join the Three-Timers Club of Austin City Limits when she appears on the program this Saturday (January 15th) to kick off the second half of Season 47. Ahead of the episode, Consequence is exclusively premiering her performance of “Down.” Watch it below.

    While playing the ’70s glam-inspired number, the indie rock savant commands the stage while flanked by her band and a trio of fierce backup singers: Navonnah Holley, Stephanie Alexander, and Danielle Withers. The performance is just a taste of the ultra-stylized stage show Annie Clark put together behind her excellent 2021 full-length, Daddy’s Home (one of the best albums released last year.)

    St. Vincent’s latest ACL TV appearance was taped in September ahead of her ACL Fest gig. Entering the elite Three-Timers Club is just the latest achievement for Clark; also in September, she made her feature film debut by top-lining mockumentary turned psychological thriller The Nowhere Inn opposite real-life bestie Carrie Brownstein. She also teamed with Sir Paul McCartney on “Women and Wives” from his McCartney III Imagined LP, and talked about a surprising phone call she received from Macca during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

    Related Video

    Austin City Limits Season 47 kicks off tomorrow, with Joy Oladokun also taking the stage along with St. Vincent. Other performances from the remainder of the season include Duran Duran, Terry Allen, and the re-airing of Olivia Rodrigo sharing a double-bill with Phoebe Bridgers. As a precursor, ACL recently aired its Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which say Wilco getting the honor. The band also performed “California Stars” with Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Japanese Breakfast, and others.

Watch St. Vincent Perform "Down" on Austin City Limits: Exclusive

