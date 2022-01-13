Menu
Stanning BTS FanFic Files: New Year’s Eve

Kayla and Bethany share the 13th edition of the FanFic Files

Stanning BTS 175 New Years FanFic Files Ep 13
BTS
Consequence Staff
January 13, 2022 | 3:40pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Stanning BTS is kicking off 2022 with an Iconic Favorite: The FanFic Files! This week Kayla and Bethany share New Years-themed fanfiction featuring members of BTS.

    Kayla reads “a little bit like magic” by totorojoonie, in which Seokjin finds a bucket list in the middle of a New Year’s party, and he just wants to help out its adorable, dimpled owner at midnight. Meanwhile, Bethany shares “the people we love” by almostsophie1, which sees Jeongguk finding an abandoned puppy on New Year’s Eve, and somehow, everything seems to fall in place around them.

    Related Video

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Charity of the Month: https://www.nccc-online.org/get-involved/donate-to-nccc/

