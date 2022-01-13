Stanning BTS FanFic Files: New Year’s Eve

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stanning BTS is kicking off 2022 with an Iconic Favorite: The FanFic Files! This week Kayla and Bethany share New Years-themed fanfiction featuring members of BTS.

Kayla reads “a little bit like magic” by totorojoonie, in which Seokjin finds a bucket list in the middle of a New Year’s party, and he just wants to help out its adorable, dimpled owner at midnight. Meanwhile, Bethany shares “the people we love” by almostsophie1, which sees Jeongguk finding an abandoned puppy on New Year’s Eve, and somehow, everything seems to fall in place around them.

Charity of the Month: https://www.nccc-online.org/get-involved/donate-to-nccc/