Stanning BTS: The 7 Fates of Merch

Kayla and Bethany explore BTS' new merch line and 7 Fates web comic

Consequence Staff
January 27, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    This week on Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany cover the recently-released BTS Artist-Made Merchandise collection and introduce the beginning chapters and storyline of the 7 Fates Chakho webtoon and web novel.

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Charity of the Month: https://www.nccc-online.org/get-involved/donate-to-nccc/

