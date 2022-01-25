Steve Carell and John Krasinski Reuniting for New Movie IF

John Krasinski’s next film IF (not to be confused with Stephen King’s novel and subsequent movie adaptations) is shaping to be a mini reunion of The Office. As Deadline reports, Steve Carell has joined the cast of the movie, which will also star Ryan Reynolds.

The plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s based on an original idea from Krasinski about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will direct, write, and produce the currently untitled film under his company Sunday Night with Reynolds co-producing.

Rounding out the cast are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Alan Kim (Minari), Cailey Fleming (Loki), Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen), and Fiona Shaw. The movie is set for release via Paramount Pictures on November 17th, 2023.

Krasinski and Carrell haven’t worked together on a project since they co-starred as Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees Jim Halpert and Michael Scott on the American version of The Office. The beloved mockumentary ran for nine seasons on NBC through 2013, and has recently seen renewed popularity after hitting streaming services amongst viewers who were too young to catch it the first time around.

In the time since then, Krasinski has added successful writer and director to his resume, creating his own horror franchise, A Quiet Place. He’s also set to star as the voice of Superman in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets. As for Carell, Season 2 of Netflix’s Space Force is premiering later this year and Despicable Me: Rise Of Gru hits theaters this summer.