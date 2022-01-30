Supreme Taking Over Tower Records’ Old L.A. Flagship Store

As the saying goes: as one supreme rises, the one before it fades. That certainly feels like the case Tower Records’ old West Hollywood location, which is now poised to become the next Supreme shop.

Set to open in Summer 2022, the new retail operation will serve as the ultra-fashionable streetwear brand’s second location in Los Angeles, following the existing store on North Fairfax Avenue.

However, some residents of West Hollywood are already up in arms over the coming storefront, particularly with its habit of hyping exclusive drops that cause long lines of hip teenagers waiting for all hours to cop the latest piece of Supreme merchandise.

“Camping and altercations would be a negative side to having a chain like this, especially with a lot of residential space,” worried one local who works near the old Tower Records site.

Indeed, rowdy packs of teens have been known to congregate outside various Supreme stores in the past, with events even turning violent on rare occasions.

During a virtual town hall this week (via Fox 11 Los Angeles), Supreme Senior Vice President West Rubinstein attempted to quell fears of residents, saying, “We don’t do pop-ups, we don’t do flash mobs, we don’t allow people to camp in our space over night. We have a pretty developed system of allowing people to make appointments.”

From 1971 to 2006, the Sunset Strip location served as Tower Records’ flagship story. Following the company’s bankruptcy in 2006, preservationists and nostalgic music lovers have fought to keep the vacant building from being demolished, though attempts at getting it declared a “local cultural resource” have been unsuccessful.