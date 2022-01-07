Swamp Dogg Announces New Album I Need a Job... So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune, Shares "Soul to Blessed Soul": Stream

Swamp Dogg has announced the new album I Need a Job… So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune. It’s out February 25th via Don Giovanni, and as a preview, the 79-year-old soul singer has shared the lead single, “Soul to Blessed Soul.”

Swamp Dogg began his decades-long recording career as Little Jerry Williams, eventually reinventing himself in 1970 as a way to escape the binds of the corporate music industry. I Need a Job… So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune matches that free-spirited ethos.

“Soul to Blessed Soul” feels in line with the Southern blues that put Swamp Dogg on the map in the ’50s and ’60s. But the track also bears a contemporary sheen with vivid production and subtle flashes of modern pop. No matter which decade “Soul to Blessed Soul” belongs in, it’s a breezy, feel-good jam to ring in the year. Listen to “Soul to Blessed Soul” and see the album details for I Need a Job… below.

Swamp Dogg’s last album was 2020’s Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, which featured contributions from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis, and the late great John Prine. Also in 2020, he appeared on Startisha, the latest album from Naeem (f.k.a. Spank Rock).

I Need a Job… So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune Artwork:

I Need a Job… So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune Tracklist:

01. I Need a Job

02. Cheating In the Daylight

03. Soul to Blessed Soul

04. She Got That Fire

05. I Need Your Body

06. Darlin’ Darlin’ Darlin’

07. Full-Time Woman

08. Cheating All Over Again

09. Show Me