Tank and the Bangas Premiere New Single “No ID”: Watch

Tank and the Bangas have unveiled their latest single, “No ID,” and its accompanying music video today (January 28th). The track will be featured on the New Orleans-based band’s upcoming third studio album, Red Balloon, which will be released May 13th via Verve Forecast. Check out the visual below.

On the disco-inflected track, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball lays out wise boundaries for letting a new romantic interest into her life. “If you want to see inside of me/ I’mma need to see your ID/ ‘Cause if we gon’ go deeper/ I’mma need to see what’s beneath the/ Surface of your smile/ If you’re worth stayin’ a while,” she croons on the chorus as revelers zoom around a lively roller skating rink in the visual.

“The song represents a version of self love that…can become quite lost in today. Sure it has a catchy beat and hopeful it makes you want to find your skates, but ultimately it’s about a background check before you welcome somebody into your life,” the group tells Consequence.

“I need to get to know you before I invite you into my life,” they continue. “It’s so funny how we can give a random security guard at a club our IDs or tug lady at Starbucks or vaccination card before we get our lattes, but we give a free pass to people who want to come into our lives. ‘No ID’ is [about] wanting a background check, and it calls for you to take your time.”

The studio set will also be filled with collabs, including The Hamiltones (“Communion in My Cup”), Jamison Ross and Trombone Shorty (“Café Du Monde”), Big Freedia (the previously-released “Big”), Lalah Hathaway and Jacob Collier (“Where Do We Go”) and more.

Ahead of the LP’s release, Tank and the Bangas will hit the road on a headlining tour of North America, which kicks off February 4th with a show in Baton Rouge. Trombone Shorty, Cory Henry, and Big Freedia will each open on select dates. Grab tickets here.

In November, the funk-soul outfit took part in the NOLAxNOLA ‘21: Show Your Love! A Virtual Celebration of New Orleans, a livestream fundraiser that served as a tribute to the late Dr. John.

Red Balloon Artwork:

Red Balloon Tracklist:

01. Intro (feat. Wayne Brady)

02. Mr. Bluebell

03. Anxiety

04. Oak Tree

05. Communion in My Cup (feat. The Hamiltones)

06. Who’s in Charge

07. Why Try

08. No ID

09. Black Folk (feat. Alex Isley and Masego)

10. Café Du Monde (feat. Jamison Ross and Trombone Shorty)

11. Easy Goes It (feat. Lalah Hathaway)

12. Stolen Fruit

13. Big (feat. Big Freedia)

14. Heavy

15. Jellyfish

16. Where Do We Go (feat. Lalah Hathaway and Jacob Collier)

Tank and the Bangas 2022 Tour Dates:

02/04 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Shorty Gras

02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

02/25 — St. Augustine, FL @ Fort Mose Historic State Park

03/05 — Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Park

03/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

03/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

03/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

03/13 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues *

03/15 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

03/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Music Hall *

03/18 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall *

03/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

03/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

03/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

03/25 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

03/26 — Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn

03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater *

04/07 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory †

04/08 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall †

04/09 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz †

04/22 — New Orleans, LA @ French Quarter Fest †

04/30 — New Orleans, LA @ JazzFest†

06/10 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino ‡

06/11 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion‡

06/13 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage ‡

06/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark ‡

06/15 — Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall ‡

06/17 — Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park ‡

06/18 — Vienna, VA @ Wolftrap‡

06/21 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre ‡

06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park ‡

06/24 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens ‡

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ‡

06/26 — Chicago, IL @ —Ravinia ‡

06/28 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡

06/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Gardens ‡

07/01 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

07/02 — Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

07/03 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/11 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

08/12 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

08/13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/14 — San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell

11/11 — New York, NY @ Blue Note

11/18 — New York, NY @ Blue Note

* = w/ Cory Henry

† = w/ Big Freedia

‡ = w/ Trombone Shorty