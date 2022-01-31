Menu
Tash Sultana Announces 2022 North American Tour

The "Terra Firma Tour" goes down in June and July

Tash Sultana
Tash Sultana, photo by Ben McFadyen
January 31, 2022 | 12:21pm ET

    Tash Sultana has announced their first North American tour in three years. The “Terra Firma Tour,” which comes in support of Sultana’s latest album of the same name, goes down June and July 2022.

    Over the course of the 24-date run, Sultana will play shows at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; Pier 17 in New York City; Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver; and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Additionally, Sultana will appear at this summer’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Last year, Sultana spoke to Kyle Meredith about Terra Firma, a record that finds them collaborating with other writers and musicians for the first time on an album. You can listen to the conversation here.

    Tash Sultana 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
    06/11 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
    06/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    06/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    06/18 – Newport, KY @ Promowest Pavilion
    06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    06/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/26 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
    06/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    06/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    07/02 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues & Folk Festival
    07/04 – Toronto, ON @ History
    07/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
    07/15 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
    07/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    07/17 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge
    07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

