Tash Sultana Announces 2022 North American Tour

Tash Sultana has announced their first North American tour in three years. The “Terra Firma Tour,” which comes in support of Sultana’s latest album of the same name, goes down June and July 2022.

Over the course of the 24-date run, Sultana will play shows at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; Pier 17 in New York City; Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver; and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Additionally, Sultana will appear at this summer’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Last year, Sultana spoke to Kyle Meredith about Terra Firma, a record that finds them collaborating with other writers and musicians for the first time on an album. You can listen to the conversation here.

Tash Sultana 2022 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

06/11 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

06/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

06/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

06/18 – Newport, KY @ Promowest Pavilion

06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/26 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

06/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

06/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/02 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues & Folk Festival

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ History

07/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

07/15 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

07/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

07/17 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium