Tash Sultana Announces 2022 North American Tour

Tash Sultana has announced their first North American tour in three years. The “Terra Firma Tour,” which comes in support of Sultana’s latest album of the same name, goes down June and July 2022.
Over the course of the 24-date run, Sultana will play shows at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; Pier 17 in New York City; Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver; and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Additionally, Sultana will appear at this summer’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Last year, Sultana spoke to Kyle Meredith about Terra Firma, a record that finds them collaborating with other writers and musicians for the first time on an album. You can listen to the conversation here.
Tash Sultana 2022 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
06/11 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
06/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
06/18 – Newport, KY @ Promowest Pavilion
06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
06/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/26 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
06/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
06/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/02 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues & Folk Festival
07/04 – Toronto, ON @ History
07/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
07/15 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
07/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
07/17 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium