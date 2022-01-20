Taylor Swift, the Indisputable Queen of Vinyl, Named 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador

Few artists have done more to support record stores over the last few years than Taylor Swift. In 2021 alone, she moved more than double the amount of vinyl than any other artist — over 700,000 units in the US — thanks to the releases of Red (Taylor’s Version), Evermore, and Folklore. The year prior, in the early days of the pandemic, she came to the aid of Nashville record store Grimey’s by covering the salaries and healthcare for all of its employees. She also sent autographed copies of her albums to record stores across the country in an effort to increase their foot traffic.

With that in mind, Swift is the obvious pick to serve as the 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador. The organizers behind the 15th annual holiday announced the news on Thursday, revealing that the pop star will serve as the RSD’s first-ever global ambassador. Additionally, she’s planning a special release for RSD, with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day,” Swift said in a statement. “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Grimey’s owners Anna Lundy and Doyle Davis celebrated Swift’s selection in their own statement. “Swift has shown her love and support for independent record stores by not only supporting our shop specifically during the dark, early days of the pandemic, when she directly donated to help us support our staff, but also by steering her eager, excited, and dedicated fans to independent record stores, places that many of them visited for the first time while in search of her signed CDs. As Swift has grown as an artist, we’ve watched her fans grow with her and have been delighted to see her taking control of her recordings and working with musicians like Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, artists whose music has resonated in shops like ours for years. We can’t think of a better choice for RSD Ambassador for 2022!”

Past RSD ambassadors have included Dave Grohl, Jack White, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Iggy Pop, and Run the Jewels, among others.