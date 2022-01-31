Peaches Announces “The Teaches of Peaches” 20th Anniversary Tour

Believe it or not, we’ve been studying The Teaches of Peaches for two entire decades. To belatedly celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic 2000 album, the Canadian electro-pop musician is going on tour in North America, Europe, and the UK starting this spring.

The Teaches of Peaches anniversary tour kicks off in Seattle on May 16th, with a handful of shows on the East and West Coasts before heading off to Europe. She’ll wrap up the tour in Brussels on June 21st, before getting back to work assembling the next Peaches record.

“Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of and reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe, and the UK,” Peaches said in a statement. “It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years and now I’m so ready for us to ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ together!”

In addition to helping to pioneer the electroclash subgenre, The Teaches of Peaches remains an oft-cited example of progressive and provocative feminist pop (we’d argue that the album’s centerpiece, “Fuck the Pain Away,” was really the “WAP” of its time). These high-drama anniversary shows serve as a reminder of what makes Peaches so special.

See Peaches’ full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours over at Ticketmaster.

Last March, Peaches shared the characteristically NSFW pro-science anthem “Pussy Mask.” Her last studio album was 2015’s Rub.

Peaches 2022 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

05/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

06/06 – Malmö, SE @ Malmö Live

06/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

06/11 – London, UK @ Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival

06/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

06/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

06/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

06/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

06/21 – Brussels, BE @ AB