Peaches Announces “The Teaches of Peaches” 20th Anniversary Tour

A belated celebration of her 2000 breakout album

teaches of peaches 20th anniversary tour
Peaches (photo by Hadley Hudson)
January 31, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    Believe it or not, we’ve been studying The Teaches of Peaches for two entire decades. To belatedly celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic 2000 album, the Canadian electro-pop musician is going on tour in North America, Europe, and the UK starting this spring.

    The Teaches of Peaches anniversary tour kicks off in Seattle on May 16th, with a handful of shows on the East and West Coasts before heading off to Europe. She’ll wrap up the tour in Brussels on June 21st, before getting back to work assembling the next Peaches record.

    “Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of and reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe, and the UK,” Peaches said in a statement. “It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past two years and now I’m so ready for us to ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ together!”

    In addition to helping to pioneer the electroclash subgenre, The Teaches of Peaches remains an oft-cited example of progressive and provocative feminist pop (we’d argue that the album’s centerpiece, “Fuck the Pain Away,” was really the “WAP” of its time). These high-drama anniversary shows serve as a reminder of what makes Peaches so special.

    See Peaches’ full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours over at Ticketmaster.

    Last March, Peaches shared the characteristically NSFW pro-science anthem “Pussy Mask.” Her last studio album was 2015’s Rub.

    Peaches 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    05/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival
    05/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
    05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
    06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
    06/06 – Malmö, SE @ Malmö Live
    06/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    06/11 – London, UK @ Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival
    06/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
    06/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
    06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
    06/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    06/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    06/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    06/21 – Brussels, BE @ AB

