Tears for Fears Unveil New Song “Break the Man”: Stream

From the forthcoming album The Tipping Point

Tears for Fears, photo by Frank Ockenfels
January 13, 2022 | 3:00am ET

    Next month, Tears for Fears will release The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years. Today, they’re shared the latest single, “Break the Man,” which you can stream below.

    With light piano and explosive guitar, “Break the Man” is a shimmering ode to women who rage against the patriarchy. “I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance,” Tears for Fears singer Curt Smith said of the single. “It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world — a better male-female balance.”

    “Break the Man” is the third single from The Tipping Point, which arrives February 25th via Concord Records. Preorders are available here. Tears for Fears previously shared the title track, as well as the single “No Small Thing.”

    In addition to releasing their first full batch of new songs in almost two decades, the synth pop legends will head out on the road this year with Garbage. Tickets to the tour are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

    While you wait for new Tears for Fears, revisit Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal’s interview on the origins of their classic 1983 hit “Mad World.”

