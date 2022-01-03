A decade old list ranking the 100 greatest guitarists left Ted Nugent in a foul mood over the holidays. As Blabbermouth points out, Nugent went live on YouTube on December 30th to rant and rave about a list originally published by Rolling Stone’s David Fricke in… December 2010.

“When you see the Rolling Stone magazine list of greatest guitar players, they list Joan Jett but not Tommy Shaw [of Styx],” griped Nugent. “How do you list the top 100 guitar players and not list Derek St. Holmes?” he continued. “How do you do that? You do that by lying. The same way you get Grandmaster Flash in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You do that by lying. You have to be a liar.”

Nugent took particular umbrage with Joan Jett’s inclusion on the list. “You have to have shit for brains,” he continued, “and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett…”

Bizarrely, Nugent felt the need to stress that his gripe with Jett has nothing to do with her sexuality: “[I] love Joan. Some of my greatest memories include lesbians. I love the lesbians; it’s a cocktail of wonderment. [I] love Joan Jett — ‘put another diamond in the jukebox, baby’; great rock and roller — but as a top 100 guitar player, but you don’t list Rickey Medlocke [of Blackfoot] or Dave Amato [REO Speedwagon]. Really?”

Nugent was similarly triggered when asked in a recent interview about his omission from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Speaking to KNAC.com, he said, “Why am I not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? That has a lot to do with the fact that you can’t always explain why people are rotten. Why do some people violate other people and commit vicious crimes and lie?”

“I’m in the ultimate Hall Of Fame with real and true lovers of my music! There’s nothing more important than that,” Nugent continued. “I’m not offended that I’m not there. But not because of me, but for the fans. Why isn’t a band like Triumph in there, but Grandmaster Flash is?! That’s just dishonest. Why are Patti Smith, ABBA and Madonna in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but not Styx?! Are you kidding me?! You can only explain that is that the people who made those decisions are just plain rotten people. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should genuflect to Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, the Motown Funk Brothers. Are you kidding me?! How dare you put Grandmaster Flash, ABBA and Madonna in that?!”

At least Nugent can take heart in knowing that he’s first ballot for The Sad Irrelevant Former Rocker Turned Racist Conspiracy Theorist Hall of Fame.