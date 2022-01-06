Testament guitarist and unlikely political hip-hop prodigy Alex Skolnick has debuted his new rap group, Hu$h Money, and shared the video for the track “B.I.G. L.I.E.”

Last year, Skolnick made headlines when he released a pair of politically-charged rap songs, one blasting Donald Trump and another encouraging us to “Wear a F**king Mask.” Now Skolnick has returned as his alter ego Skoly-D and teamed up with co-conspirator Kimmy G, aka Kimmy Gordon, for a full-blown rap project.

“B.I.G. L.I.E.,” which also features guest rapper J-Hype, picks up where Skoly-D left off with his previous songs, this time taking on “right-wing echo chambers” and the political lunacy that provoked the Capital insurrection a year ago today (January 6th). The song comes complete with an equally tongue-in-cheek video shot “guerrilla style” by director Frankie Fulleda at the Fox News HQ in Times Square.

“‘B.I.G. L.I.E.’ deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” Skoly-D said in a press release. “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. [Frank] Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will—at the very least—be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”

Skolnick has embraced his satirical side since the pandemic hit. In addition to his budding rap career, the guitarist also recently debuted another solo project, the Alex Skolnick Trio, with the comedic video for “Florida Man Blues.”

Below you can see Hu$h Money take on Fox News in the video for “B.I.G. L.I.E.”