Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator John Larroquette to Return in Netflix’s Sequel

The actor narrated the iconic opening news brief in the 1974 original

john larroquette texas chainsaw massacre narrator returning netflix sequel
John Larroquette (photo by Barry King/Getty Images) and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 27, 2022 | 4:38pm ET

    48 years after Leatherface first slashed his way to the big screen, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is coming to Netflix in 2022. Better yet, the streaming giant announced today that they’re bringing back John Larroquette to narrate the opening of their forthcoming sequel to the horror classic.

    Larroquette’s first film role was in 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, in which he narrates a now-iconic foreboding message warning viewers about the “mad and macabre” events to come. The news brief was intended to heighten the audience’s fears by rooting the story in true crime (although Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper‘s screenplay was actually loosely based on the violent crimes of Wisconsin murderer and bodysnatcher Ed Gein).

    Speaking to Variety, Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia emphasized the importance of paying tribute to the original film. “It felt important to honor the original TCM at every opportunity,” he said. “John’s voice is iconic in the original opening and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre is billed as a direct sequel to the ’70s original. Though there have been many iterations in the franchise, Garcia explained why he thinks diehard fans will be incredibly pleased with this reboot.

    “I can’t wait for fans to analyze and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren’t even intentional. I swear some stuff just happened and it’s kind of freaky,” Garcia added. “I will say that we shot with one of the original, working Poulan chainsaws from the original film. On set, every morning I would walk by the prop cart, touch it and get its blessing for the day. I wanted some of its ’70s magic.”

    While you’re waiting for Garcia’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre to hit Netflix on February 18th, read our definitive ranking of the series here. Revisit Larroquette’s iconic opening scene from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and see the trailer for Netflix’s sequel, below.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

evangeline lilly vaccine mandates covid-19 marvel ant-man wasp

Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Evangeline Lilly Rails Against Vaccine Mandates

January 27, 2022

tom holland andrew garfield tobey maguire spider-man no way home roundtable variety

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield Talk the "Destiny Feeling" of Spider-Man: No Way Home: Watch

January 27, 2022

Don't Look Up Song

How Don't Look Up's Apocalyptic Best Original Song Contender Got Made

January 27, 2022

nicolas cage owns a crow because he's goth

Nicolas Cage Is So "Goth" He Has a Pet Crow That Calls Him an "Ass"

January 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator John Larroquette to Return in Netflix's Sequel

Menu Shop Search Sale