Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator John Larroquette to Return in Netflix’s Sequel

48 years after Leatherface first slashed his way to the big screen, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is coming to Netflix in 2022. Better yet, the streaming giant announced today that they’re bringing back John Larroquette to narrate the opening of their forthcoming sequel to the horror classic.

Larroquette’s first film role was in 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, in which he narrates a now-iconic foreboding message warning viewers about the “mad and macabre” events to come. The news brief was intended to heighten the audience’s fears by rooting the story in true crime (although Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper‘s screenplay was actually loosely based on the violent crimes of Wisconsin murderer and bodysnatcher Ed Gein).

Speaking to Variety, Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia emphasized the importance of paying tribute to the original film. “It felt important to honor the original TCM at every opportunity,” he said. “John’s voice is iconic in the original opening and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands.”

The 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre is billed as a direct sequel to the ’70s original. Though there have been many iterations in the franchise, Garcia explained why he thinks diehard fans will be incredibly pleased with this reboot.

“I can’t wait for fans to analyze and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren’t even intentional. I swear some stuff just happened and it’s kind of freaky,” Garcia added. “I will say that we shot with one of the original, working Poulan chainsaws from the original film. On set, every morning I would walk by the prop cart, touch it and get its blessing for the day. I wanted some of its ’70s magic.”

While you’re waiting for Garcia’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre to hit Netflix on February 18th, read our definitive ranking of the series here. Revisit Larroquette’s iconic opening scene from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and see the trailer for Netflix’s sequel, below.

