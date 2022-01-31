Influencers Try to Cancel Leatherface in Trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Watch

Threatening to “cancel” Leatherface hardly seems like a wise move, but that’s one influencer’s approach when facing off against the iconic serial killer in Netflix’s new trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“Try anything and you’re canceled, bro,” the influencer says to Leatherface, while recording the short-lived showdown on his phone. Undeterred, the mass murderer revs up his signature chainsaw and takes out each person on the party bus one by one.

The 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre marks the direct sequel to the original 1974 horror classic and centers around the idea of young people revitalizing a ghost town in Texas. Naturally, bratty teens along for the ride aren’t happy about the idea in the first place, and their hesitance is proven to be right when a certain chainsaw-wielding menace emerges from the shadows. The character of Sally Hardesty, who crossed paths with Leatherface in the original, comes out of hiding to get revenge.

“Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture,” reads an official description. “But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

Fouéré steps in for the late Marilyn Burns, who played Hardesty in multiple films in the franchise and Mark Burnham attempts to fill the shoes of the late Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface. Last week, we learned John Larroquette would be returning as the narrator to the opening of the movie. Larroquette voiced the intro to the original film, warning viewers about the “mad and macabre” events to come.

Directed by David Blue Garcia, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is based on a story by Rodo Sayagues and Fede Álvarez, the team known for their work on 2013’s Evil Dead and the Don’t Breathe series. The screenplay was written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Leatherface will slash his way onto Netflix on February 18th.

