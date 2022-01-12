Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Batman Gets a PG-13 Rating Despite Dark Undertones

Fans speculated Matt Reeves' adaptation would be rated R

the batman rating rated pg-13
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 12, 2022 | 4:14pm ET

    Despite Robert Pattinson’s bone-chilling stare and Gotham City’s perennially dark atmosphere, don’t expect the forthcoming Batman adaptation to get too NSFW. Matt ReevesThe Batman has earned a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association after predictions that it would end up rated R.

    Variety points out the MPA rated The Batman PG-13 for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.” Sources close to the film say that its foul language is minimal, and the violent scenes tend to focus more on things like car crashes and explosions.

    Speculation that The Batman would be rated R was largely based around Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich’s vision to further distinguish DC films from Disney’s Marvel franchise, which tends to lean more family-friendly. Previous big-screen DC adaptations like The Suicide Squad, Joker, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) all wound up with an R rating, as well.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker was an exception, a PG-13 rating over an R rating can often significantly hike up box office numbers. It’s possible that Warner Bros. opted for a PG-13 rating for The Batman in an effort to combat dwindling ticket sales in the pandemic’s wake. That doesn’t mean The Batman won’t be disturbing; Christopher Nolan’s iconic The Dark Knight, which famously marked Heath Ledger’s last film role, was also only rated PG-13 and is one of the most twisted tales of superhero cinema to date.

    Considering its stacked cast including Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell — and the presumed box office success of superhero movies at large — The Batman is likely to fare well no matter the circumstances when it hits theaters on March 4th. Revisit the latest trailer below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

marilyn manson evan rachel wood documentary sundance phoenix rising film festival hbo seual abuse allegations

Evan Rachel Wood Documentary Exploring Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Added to Sundance

January 12, 2022

kimi trailer zoe kravitz steven soderbergh

Zoë Kravitz Overhears a Murder in Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Cyber-Thriller Kimi: Watch

January 12, 2022

tom holland oscars

Let Tom Holland Host The Oscars, You Cowards

January 12, 2022

Kid Cudi in X movie

Kid Cudi Stars in a Killer Porn in New Trailer for A24's X: Watch

January 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Batman Gets a PG-13 Rating Despite Dark Undertones

Menu Shop Search Sale