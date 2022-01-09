Warner Bros. Reveals Closer Look at The Riddler and Penguin From The Batman

Superhero flicks are notoriously shrouded in mystery prior to release, but as Matt Reeves’ The Batman approaches its March 4th premiere, more details about the film have begun to emerge. Over the weekend, Warner Bros. shared new photos from the film, including closer looks at two of Batman’s biggest foes, Paul Dano’s Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Dano’s Riddler gives off a Zodiac-killer vibe in this Batman adaptation, dressed head to toe in army green and covered up with a terrifying mask Penguin, meanwhile, maintains his classic purple suit. Other new photos show the villains in action, as the maniacal Riddler wields some duct tape and the Gentleman of Crime consults his paperwork. It’s not a lot to go on, but it’s still fun to see. Check out the press images below.

Beyond The Riddler and Penguin, Warner Bros. has also shared new looks at the good guys of Gotham City, including shots of Robert Pattinson’s Batman meeting Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and behind the scenes shots of Reeves directing Pattinson.

These closer looks follow the release of the film’s most revealing trailer yet, and Kravitz’ insight that she watched cat fights to prepare for her role. As for Pattinson’s Batman, Reeves recently revealed the reclusive character was inspired more by sensitive Kurt Cobain types than tough guy playboys.