Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Warner Bros. Reveals Closer Look at The Riddler and Penguin From The Batman

Paul Dano's Riddler and Colin Farrell's Penguin will face off against Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming film

Paul Dano as The Riddler (photo by Frank Ockenfels) and Colin Farrell as Penguin (photo by Jamie Hawkesworth)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 9, 2022 | 2:12pm ET

    Superhero flicks are notoriously shrouded in mystery prior to release, but as Matt Reeves’ The Batman approaches its March 4th premiere, more details about the film have begun to emerge. Over the weekend, Warner Bros. shared new photos from the film, including closer looks at two of Batman’s biggest foes, Paul Dano’s Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

    Dano’s Riddler gives off a Zodiac-killer vibe in this Batman adaptation, dressed head to toe in army green and covered up with a terrifying mask Penguin, meanwhile, maintains his classic purple suit. Other new photos show the villains in action, as the maniacal Riddler wields some duct tape and the Gentleman of Crime consults his paperwork. It’s not a lot to go on, but it’s still fun to see. Check out the press images below.

    Beyond The Riddler and Penguin, Warner Bros. has also shared new looks at the good guys of Gotham City, including shots of  Robert Pattinson’s Batman meeting Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and behind the scenes shots of Reeves directing Pattinson.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    These closer looks follow the release of the film’s most revealing trailer yet, and Kravitz’ insight that she watched cat fights to prepare for her role. As for Pattinson’s Batman, Reeves recently revealed the reclusive character was inspired more by sensitive Kurt Cobain types than tough guy playboys.

    The Riddler Paul Dano

    the riddler closer look the batman warner bros

    Penguin in The Batman

    the riddler closer look the batman warner bros

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson to Adapt Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix

January 7, 2022

andrew garfield spider-man definitely open amazing no way home

A Return to Spider-Man? Andrew Garfield Is "Definitely Open"

January 7, 2022

rooney mara audrey hepburn apple biopic

Rooney Mara Set to Play Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Apple Biopic

January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier death

R.I.P. Sidney Poitier, Trailblazing Actor Dead at 94

January 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Warner Bros. Reveals Closer Look at The Riddler and Penguin From The Batman

Menu Shop Search Sale