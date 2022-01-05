Menu
The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert Coming to IMAX Theaters

Taken from Peter Jackson's new docu-series, the Fab Four's last-ever live performance is coming to the big screen

January 5, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Considering the fact that you’re reading a music publication right now, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a recording of The Beatles’ legendary final concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps Savile Row headquarters back in 1969. But chances are you’ve never watched it on a screen the size of IMAX: On January 30th, the full rooftop concert will screen in select IMAX theaters in honor of the historic event’s 50th anniversary.

    Screenings of The Rooftop Concert — which is pulled from Peter Jackson’s recent Disney+ docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back — will be accompanied by a filmmaker Q&A, broadcast simultaneously via satellite. Sure, it’s not quite the same as having attended the rooftop concert in real life, but IMAX’s visual and sound quality will make this a pretty unparalleled experience.

    Taking place on January 30th, 1969, the rooftop concert featured performances of songs from The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, including “Get Back,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig a Pony.” After a massive crowd gathered to watch from the street below, police ultimately cut off the band.

    “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

    Tickets for the one-hour special presentation on January 30th are currently on sale; get yours via IMAX’s website. Following the IMAX premiere, a global theatrical engagement will take place between February 11th and 13th.

    What’s more, Jackson and Disney have announced that the entire Get Back docu-series will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD in the US beginning February 8th (it’s currently still available to stream in full on Disney+, too).

