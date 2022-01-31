The Black Keys Announce 2022 Tour with Band of Horses

The Black Keys have announced the “Dropout Boogie,” a 32-date North American tour with Band of Horses.

Marking The Keys’ first outing in three years, the “Dropout Boogie” primarily consists of outdoor amphitheater shows taking place July and October 2022. Band of Horses will open each date of the tour, while Ceramic Animal, Early James, and Velveteers will also appear at select dates. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

A pre-sale for members of The Black Keys’ fan club will begin Tuesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time. A public on-sale will follow on Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Last year, The Black Keys celebrated the 10th anniversary of their renowned album El Camino with an expanded reissue. On March 4th, Band of Horses will return with their first new record in five years, Things Are Great.

The Black Keys 2022 Tour Dates:

07/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

07/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis *^

07/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *^

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park *^

07/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^

07/22 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

07/23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

07/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *^

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *^

08/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *&

08/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *&

08/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *&

08/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre *&

08/30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *&

09/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *&

09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *&

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *&

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *&

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *%

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *%

01/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *%

10/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *%

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *%

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *%

10/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *%

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *%

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX *%

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *%

* = w/ Band of Horses

^ = w/ Ceramic Animal

& = w/ Early James

% = w/ Velveteers