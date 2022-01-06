The Body and producer OAA, aka AJ Wilson, have announced their debut collaborative album, Enemy of Love, out February 18th. With just over a month until the release date, they’ve also shared the lead single “Barren of Joy” featuring Full of Hell vocalist Dylan Walker.
Year in and year out, The Body continue to offer up beguiling and adventurous heavy music that defies categorization. The duo of Lee Buford and Chip King frequently collaborate with like-minded artists to achieve their vision, having worked with Full of Hell, BIG|BRAVE, Uniform, and many more. For their latest collab, Buford and King teamed up with OAA, who had previously remixed a track for The Body’s 20th anniversary Remixed LP in 2019.
True to its stark title, “Barren of Joy” is an uncompromising blast of free-form noise and a brutal introduction to Enemy of Love. Walker’s vocals are embedded somewhere in the sonic mire. Meanwhile, Wilson acts as a mediator between Buford’s pulverized percussion and King’s writhing textural embellishments.
The track also serves a reunion for Buford and Walker. Besides the aforementioned “The Body x Full of Hell” collabs, the two also work together in the noise supergroup Sightless Pit alongside Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter.
The Body are set to tour North America this summer in support of Enemy of Love. The trek kicks off May 5th in Oakland, California, and runs through June 4th in Portland, Oregon. The itinerary is highlighted by a stop at the Oblivion Access Festival for a collaborative set with Uniform in mid-May. Get tickets to The Body’s upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.
You can pre-order Enemy of Love via Thrill Jockey. Stream “Barren of Joy” and see the album art, 10-song tracklist, and upcoming tour dates below.
Enemy of Love Artwork:
Enemy of Love Tracklist:
01. Devalued
02. Pseudocyesis
03. Hired Regard
04. Fortified Tower
05. Obsessed Luxury
06. Conspiracy Privilege
07. Barren of Joy
08. Miserable Freedom
09. Ignorant Messiah
10. Docile Gift
The Body’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:
05/05 – Oakland, CA @ TBA
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
05/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks
05/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
05/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival #
05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
05/18 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
05/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
05/22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
05/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
05/26 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
05/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/31 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
# = collab set with Uniform