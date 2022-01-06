Menu
The Body and OAA Announce Collaborative Album, Share “Barren of Joy” Featuring Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker: Stream

Enemy of Love is out February 18th

The Body and OAA (photos by Zachary Harrell Jones)
January 6, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    The Body and producer OAA, aka AJ Wilson, have announced their debut collaborative album, Enemy of Love, out February 18th. With just over a month until the release date, they’ve also shared the lead single “Barren of Joy” featuring Full of Hell vocalist Dylan Walker.

    Year in and year out, The Body continue to offer up beguiling and adventurous heavy music that defies categorization. The duo of Lee Buford and Chip King frequently collaborate with like-minded artists to achieve their vision, having worked with Full of Hell, BIG|BRAVE, Uniform, and many more. For their latest collab, Buford and King teamed up with OAA, who had previously remixed a track for The Body’s 20th anniversary Remixed LP in 2019.

    True to its stark title, “Barren of Joy” is an uncompromising blast of free-form noise and a brutal introduction to Enemy of Love. Walker’s vocals are embedded somewhere in the sonic mire. Meanwhile, Wilson acts as a mediator between Buford’s pulverized percussion and King’s writhing textural embellishments.

    The track also serves a reunion for Buford and Walker. Besides the aforementioned “The Body x Full of Hell” collabs, the two also work together in the noise supergroup Sightless Pit alongside Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter.

    The Body are set to tour North America this summer in support of Enemy of Love. The trek kicks off May 5th in Oakland, California, and runs through June 4th in Portland, Oregon. The itinerary is highlighted by a stop at the Oblivion Access Festival for a collaborative set with Uniform in mid-May. Get tickets to The Body’s upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    You can pre-order Enemy of Love via Thrill Jockey. Stream “Barren of Joy” and see the album art, 10-song tracklist, and upcoming tour dates below.

    Enemy of Love Artwork:

    unnamed 95 The Body and OAA Announce Collaborative Album, Share Barren of Joy Featuring Full of Hells Dylan Walker: Stream

    Enemy of Love Tracklist:
    01. Devalued
    02. Pseudocyesis
    03. Hired Regard
    04. Fortified Tower
    05. Obsessed Luxury
    06. Conspiracy Privilege
    07. Barren of Joy
    08. Miserable Freedom
    09. Ignorant Messiah
    10. Docile Gift

    The Body’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    05/05 – Oakland, CA @ TBA
    05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    05/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
    05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
    05/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks
    05/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
    05/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival #
    05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
    05/18 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
    05/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    05/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
    05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
    05/22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
    05/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
    05/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
    05/26 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
    05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
    05/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    05/31 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    06/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
    06/04 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

    # = collab set with Uniform

