Laser Baby Causes Mayhem in Trailer for The Boys Animated Series Diabolical: Watch

Ahead of The Boys returning for Season 3 this summer, Amazon Prime Video has set the release date for the decidedly NSFW animated spinoff titled Diabolical. Check out the teaser trailer below ahead of its premiere on March 4th.

The brief clip focuses on Laser Baby, who accidentally turns a team of soldiers into a pile of organs after an errant sneeze. Clearly, the series shares plenty of DNA with its source material. Spanning eight episodes running about 12-14 minutes each, Diabolical promises to “reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe.”

Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, The Boys producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler were involved with bringing the shorts to life. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke will serve in the same role for Diabolical as well.

“We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule… just kidding, there’s no rules,” Kripke previously shared in a statement. “They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

Rogen and Goldberg added, “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

The Boys will return on June 3rd with additional cast members Katia Winter, Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, Laurie Holden, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

