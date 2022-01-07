Menu
The Boys Season 3 Reveals a Release Date, First Footage Full of Summertime Revenge

Get your first look at Homelander and Starlight in this Season 3 sneak peek

The Boys Season 3
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
January 7, 2022 | 12:06pm ET

    Lots of weird, wild, and scary stuff has happened over the course of the first two seasons of superhero action dramedy The Boys (that poor whale), but there’s nothing quite as scary as Homelander (Antony Starr) smiling. That’s what gets put front and center in this first look footage from Season 3, which Amazon Prime Video announced Friday will premiere this June. Per the official YouTube description, “Payback’s coming June 3rd.”

    Season 2 of the series ended with neo-Nazi superhero Stormfront (Aya Cash) getting pulverized but Homelander remaining, in the eyes of the public, a big damn hero. And while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is also back in the public’s good graces (not to mention her original, less-revealing supersuit), she’s more than aware that behind the blinding grin we see in this teaser trailer, Homelander remains a lurking psychopath, wounded after losing Stormfront and ready for revenge.

    Developed by Eric Kripke and based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys stars also include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara. New cast members this season will include Katia Winter, Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, Laurie Holden, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

    Since its premiere in 2019, The Boys has broken out as both a popular and critical hit, with the second season receiving five Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama.

    The first three episodes of The Boys Season will debut June 3rd, 2022 on Prime Video, with a new episode airing each week through July 8th.

