Cuphead and Mugman Are Up to No Good in Trailer for The Cuphead Show!: Watch

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for The Cuphead Show!, the streamer’s forthcoming animated series based on the popular run-and-gun video game. The quirky 12-episode series is scheduled to land on the streamer on February 18th. Watch the trailer below.

The Cuphead Show! follows the lovable protagonist Cuphead, whose devil-may-care attitude lands him into some slapstick hijinks alongside his easily swayed brother, Mugman, across their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles. Even when their romps go awry, the duo always have each other’s side.

Blending nostalgic animation with some thrilling storylines, The Cuphead Show! is a crowdpleaser for all ages. The series was developed by Dave Wasson, who executive produces alongside CJ Kettler, Chad Moldenhauer, and Jared Moldenhauer.

Advertisement

Related Video

The voice cast includes Tru Valentino as Cuphead, Frank Todaro as Mugman, Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle, Luke Millington-Drake as the Devil, Grey Griffin as Ms. Chalice, and Wayne Brady as King Dice.

Last week, Netflix announced it was raising subscription prices across all of its plans by at least a dollar. The pricing change went into immediate effect for new subscribers, and is rolling out gradually to current subscribers.