The Decemberists Announce 2022 North American Tour

The Decemberists are hitting the road in Summer 2022 for their whimsically titled “ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS! TOUR.” Marking their first jaunt since 2018, it essentially serves as a stand-in for their 20th anniversary trek, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kicking off in Bonner, Montana on August 3rd, the North American tour will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and Nashville before wrapping up on August 28th in Atlanta. Brigid Mae Power will serve as the opener for each date.

The band has partnered with PLUS 1 to give $1 from each ticket to supporting organizations that are working to ensure access to reproductive rights for all. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“We’re wiping away the accumulated grime from windows and revealing, for the first time in a very long time, the glimmer of sunlight,” frontman Colin Meloy said in a press statement about the tour. “We see the green dappled leaves, the soughing tree limbs, the pearly clouds dotting a wide sky. Is this re-emergence? Perhaps!”

He continued, “We are proud to announce The Decemberists’ first tour since — god, what was it — 2018, I think. ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS! TOUR 2022. We’ll be applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well.”

The Decemberists most recently released their 2018 album I’ll Be Your Girl and EP Traveling On. In 2020, Meloy shared his solo song, “Slint, Spiderland.”

The Decemberists 2022 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

08/04 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

08/06 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

08/12 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

08/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

08/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing *

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

08/20 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

08/23 – New York, NY @ SummerStage *

08/24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

08/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

* = w/ Brigid Mae Power