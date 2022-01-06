Menu
The Eagles Extend “Hotel California Tour” with New 2022 Dates

Each concert features a full performance of the classic 1976 album

The Eagles 2022
The Eagles, photo by Ron Koch
January 6, 2022 | 9:49am ET

    The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California Tour” with a new leg of US dates taking place through May 2022.

    The tour, which originally kicked off in 2020, features the lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill playing 1976’s Hotel California in full. Each date promises a performance of the album with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of greatest hits.

    The newly announced leg includes stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, and points elsewhere. All today, The Eagles will play 22 shows between February and May.

    Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, January 13th (use the pre-sale code BELLS).

    Check out the tour’s updated itinerary below.

    The Eagles 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/19 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    02/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    02/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    02/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    02/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    03/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    03/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    03/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    03/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    04/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    04/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    04/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    05/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

