The Eagles Extend “Hotel California Tour” with New 2022 Dates

The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California Tour” with a new leg of US dates taking place through May 2022.
The tour, which originally kicked off in 2020, features the lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill playing 1976’s Hotel California in full. Each date promises a performance of the album with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of greatest hits.
The newly announced leg includes stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, and points elsewhere. All today, The Eagles will play 22 shows between February and May.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, January 13th (use the pre-sale code BELLS).
Check out the tour’s updated itinerary below.
The Eagles 2022 Tour Dates:
02/19 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
02/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
02/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
03/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
04/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena