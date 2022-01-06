The Eagles Extend “Hotel California Tour” with New 2022 Dates

The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California Tour” with a new leg of US dates taking place through May 2022.

The tour, which originally kicked off in 2020, features the lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill playing 1976’s Hotel California in full. Each date promises a performance of the album with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of greatest hits.

The newly announced leg includes stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, and points elsewhere. All today, The Eagles will play 22 shows between February and May.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, January 13th (use the pre-sale code BELLS).

Check out the tour’s updated itinerary below.

The Eagles 2022 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

02/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

02/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

03/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

04/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena