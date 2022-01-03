Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The Go-Go’s drummer/singer Gina Schock hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new book, Made in Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s, which takes us back to the band’s early ’80s explosion through phots and essays from some of their famous friends.

Related Video

Schock talks about those early days of van touring, having Paul Reubens as their opening act in his Pee-wee Herman character, and the support given and received from other women artists of the time, including B-52’s Kate Pierson and Joan Jett.

Advertisement

Also covered is the band’s big night of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recording their 2020 comeback single “Club Zero,” and a tease of the projects The Go-Go’s have on the way.

Listen to Gina Schock discuss Made in Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s and more by listening to the episode above or via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.