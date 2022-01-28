Our recurring new music feature Origins offers artists a platform to share exclusive insights into their latest release. Today, John O’Callaghan of The Maine breaks down the veteran alternative band’s new single, “Loved You a Little.”

As shown by the runaway success of When We Were Young Festival, 2000s nostalgia is at an all-time high. The Maine are one of the most consistent bands to come out of that era, having maintained a constant presence in the scene since breaking out more than a decade ago in 2008. Today, the Phoenix veterans have released their first single of 2022, “Loved You a Little” featuring Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara and rising singer Charlotte Sands.

A pop punk anthem that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser, “Loved You a Little” features The Maine’s lead singer John O’Callaghan trading sing-a·long vocals with Lazzara and Sands. As O’Callaghan tells Consequence, the song was expressly written with Lazzara in mind.

“The trademark dueling vocals of John Nolan and Adam Lazzara are what I fell madly in love with back when I first heard Tell All Your Friends,” O’Callaghan tells Consequence. “I knew I was going to ask Adam to sing on it and before he had the time to say no, I decided to write both parts in case he did. I really tried to lean into the trading off almost as if we were both telling the same story but from different perspectives.”

He continues, “Like a G, Adam delivered the exact same energy I’ve seen and heard from him ever since that first time I saw TBS at Bash On Ash in Tempe back in 2002, and we are goddamn excited that he agreed to be a part of this thing!”

Watch the “Loved You a Little” video below, followed by O’Callaghan’s full Origins of the track.

Last year, The Maine released their eighth studio album, XOXO: From Love & Anxiety In Real Time, which included their biggest hit to date, “Sticky.” Beginning in March, the alt-rockers are embarking on a headlining tour in support of the LP. Snag your tickets here.