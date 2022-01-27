The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Breakup

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced their breakup on Thursday (January 27th) in a statement posted to the ska band’s official Facebook.

“After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band,” they wrote. “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS.”

Formed in 1983 in Boston, the ska innovators released a total of 11 studio albums over the course of their career — from their 1989 debut Devil’s Night Out to 2021’s When God Was Great. In 2003, the group went on hiatus after more than a decade of nonstop touring. The break ultimately lasted until 2007, when the Bosstones reunited to throw their tenth official Hometown Throwdown concert.

Advertisement

Related Video

Over the years, they weathered many a lineup change due to touring commitments and other responsibilities, ultimately ending their nearly 40-year run as a nine-piece that included frontman Dicky Barrett, tenor saxophonist Tim “Johnny Vegas” Burton, bassist Joe Gittleman, drummer Joe Sirois, guitarist Lawrence Katz, trombone player Chris Rhodes, keyboardist John Goetchius, sax player Leon Silva and dancer/backing vocalist/tour manager Ben Carr.

Check out the Bosstones breakup announcement after the jump.

Earlier this month, Barrett exited his longtime gig as the announcer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was replaced by rising comedian Lou Taylor. It’s unclear whether the change was related to the disbanding.

One of the band’s final festival performances turned out to be the Massachusetts iteration of the 2021 Punk in Drublic Craft Beer + Music Festival last September, which was headlined by organizers NOFX at the Palladium Outdoors in Worchester. Pennywise and Get Dead were among the other bands to take the stage during the fest.

Advertisement