The Office Now Has a Mobile Game for People Stuck in 2009

It may seem hard to grasp the appeal of a video game format where your only task is to press a button over and over, but The Office went off the air nine years ago and it’s still dominating streaming numbers, so there’s a market for everything. East Side Games Group knows this, which is why they developed The Office: Somehow We Manage, a new idle game available for download on iOS and Android.

In the game, players collect characters from The Office and work to sell paper at a digital Dunder Mifflin. As is the case in all idle games, this “work” earns players in-game cash. It’s a pretty straightforward concept, but the characters in the game reference plotlines from the show, so you get your nostalgia fix in a new, interactive way. Talk about beating — or clicking — a dead horse.

Examples of the far-reaching popularity of The Office include the US Marshalls who named a sting operation after the show: Last summer, Operation Dunder Mifflin brought to justice nine individuals in Scranton, Pennsylvania who were in violation of registered sex offender laws. Even The Office creator Greg Daniels still references the show; he recently admitted to retooling current project Space Force to be more like the hit series.

Advertisement