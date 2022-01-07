The Rome and Duddy Show Joins CPN with The Great American Talent Show Round 4

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the relaunch of the Feelin Good with Duddy podcast, The Rome and Duddy show is officially joining the Consequence Podcast Network! Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez present a new series loaded with laughter, good music, and a few bad words — and The Great American Talent Show!

What better way to ring in the new year then with a fresh round of the show’s fan-favorite talent contest. Join Rome and Duddy as they judge 10 fan-submitted talent entries and narrow it down to the top four. After the show, listeners can vote on their favorite and a winner will be announced in a later episode. Whoever comes out on top will receive a prize from the guys!

Listen to the CPN debut of The Rome and Duddy show above, and watch the full video — which includes all the fan submission clips — below.

Make sure to like and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy show wherever you get your podcasts, and follow along with CPN for updates on all our series.

Arriving with new episodes every Friday, The Rome and Duddy show finds longtime friends and collaborators Rome Ramirez and Duddy B catching up with each other every week, interacting with fans, and generally just bringing the good vibes!

