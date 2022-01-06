The Tragedy of Macbeth Gets Stylish New Trailer Ahead of Apple TV+ Premiere: Watch

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s new Shakespeare adaptation starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, premieres on Apple TV+ on January 14th. In anticipation, a new trailer has been revealed and can be seen below.

Written and directed by Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth was shot entirely on sound stages and in black-and-white. The cast also includes Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, and Ralph Ineson.

The A24 and IFC production initially premiered at the 2021 New York Film Festival in September before receiving a limited theatrical screening over Christmas. It’ll be available exclusively on Apple TV+ starting January 14th.

In a review for Consequence, Jesse Hassenger lauded the film’s striking visuals and titanic performances from Washington and McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth. “Visually speaking… Coen’s version of Macbeth is a canny, fascinating hybrid of a theatrical sensibility and a cinematic translation, shot in ghostly monochrome,” Hassenger writes. “The film is stagy in the sense that it was made on an old-fashioned soundstage, with an intentional sense of artifice. Yet it moves beyond the proscenium early and often, casting noir-ish darkness over the already-dark material. When Lord and Lady Macbeth plot in the shadows to murder King Duncan, they’re plotting in literal shadows.”