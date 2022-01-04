The War on Drugs Play “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Ellen: Watch

In the latest stop on The War on Drugs’ whirlwind press tour in support of their recent album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the band stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (January 4th) to perform its title track — one of Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2021.

Joined by folk duo Lucius on backing vocals, The War on Drugs brought the Springsteen-esque sheen of “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” to daytime TV, making for arguably one of the most captivating performances on the show in recent months. Watch it below.

The band will also be one of Ellen’s last musical guests. The show is coming to a close this year after 19 seasons, following an investigation into the reportedly “toxic” work environment behind the scenes.

Prior to their Ellen appearance, The War on Drugs had already ripped through highlights from the album on CBS’ Saturday Sessions, NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Series, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, just to name a few — and we’re not close to being sick of them yet.