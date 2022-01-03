The Weeknd will deliver 2022’s first major album release when he drops Dawn FM this Friday (January 7th).

According to a newly revealed trailer, Dawn FM features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and music legend Quincy Jones. Also appearing on the album is actor/comedian Jim Carrey, who struck up a friendship with The Weeknd over the pandemic. Watch the trailer below.

“Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people,” The Weeknd wrote in a note teasing the album’s imminent release last week.

Dawn FM serves as the follow-up to The Weeknd’s massive album, After Hours. Since its release in March 2020, After Hours has gone double platinum and spawned three No 1. singles: “Blinding Lights (our Top Song of 2020), “Heartless,” and “Save Your Tears.”

In a recent interview with GQ, The Weeknd described the forthcoming release as “the album I’ve always wanted to make.” GQ writer Mark Anthony Green further described The Weeknd’s new music as “packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records. Not anachronistic disco stuff. (Not ‘cosplay,’ as Abel put it.) That sort of retro thing is having a moment right now in pop music, but these records are new. Sweaty. Hard. Drenched-suit, grinding-on-the-girl/boy-of-your-dreams party records.”

Last August, The Weeknd previewed Dawn FM with the release of a single called “Take My Breath Away.” Since then, he’s appeared on tracks with Swedish House Mafia (“Moth to Flame”), Post Malone (“One Right Now”), Rosalía (“La Fama”), and FKA twigs (“Tears in the Club”), as well as the posthumous Aaliyah release (“Poison”).

