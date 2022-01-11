The Weeknd Hints at New Trilogy, Shares New “Gasoline” Video: Watch

Sonically, The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM, draws from a similar throwback era as his 2020 effort, After Hours, and it looks like fans should expect more of the same from his next studio set. In a recent tweet, the superstar explained the albums are part of a greater collection, writing “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”

Longtime fans of The Weeknd will recall the Toronto native got his start with a trio of 2011 mixtapes — House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence — establishing the mysterious artist as an emerging force in R&B. After signing to Republic Records, the projects were collected together as part of an official release titled Trilogy featuring a handful of bonus tracks.

Along with the teaser, The Weeknd released a new music video for his Dawn FM cut “Gasoline,” which describes a codependent relationship with his lover. “I want you ’cause we’re both insane,” he sings. “I’m staring into the abyss/ I’m lookin’ at myself again.”

In the clip, directed by Matilda Finn, The Weeknd walks across a crowded dancefloor (COVID be damned) as tears stream down his face. As the singer takes his mind off heartbreak, he spots the older version of himself pictured on the Dawn FM cover art, who he attacks and drops to the floor. Watch the video below.

Dawn FM is expected to top the Billboard 200 next week, with a projected 150,000-170,000 album units. The “Gasoline” video follows his visual treatments for “Sacrifice” and last year’s “Take My Breath.”

i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022