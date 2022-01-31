Biopic About The Who’s Keith Moon Set to Shoot This Summer

A biopic about The Who drummer Keith Moon is set to shoot this summer.

The long-gestating project is tentatively titled The Real Me, after the Quadrophenia song. The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are on board as executive producers for the film, which focuses on the turbulent life of the band’s late drummer.

According to Variety, Paul Whittington (The Crown, White House Farm) is set to direct, with a script by British screenwriter Jeff Pope. Los Angeles-based White Horse Pictures is handling the production, having previously helmed music films such as George Harrison: Living in the Material World and Ron Howard’s Beatles documentary Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years.

The casting process is currently underway, with shooting set to begin this summer. It’s still undetermined who will play Moon, though Roger Daltrey previously said that whoever lands the role will have to look the part.

“It’s going to be very, very dependent on the actor and the actor’s eyes,” Daltrey told BBC 6Music. “Because you’ve got to cast it completely from the eyes because Moon had extraordinary eyes.”

Progress on the film is a long-time coming for Daltrey. The singer has been outspoken over the years regarding his desire to make a Keith Moon biopic. According to Variety, the project has been in the works for over a decade with various production partners.

Moon’s life certainly had its share of larger-than-life moments. Known for his ferociously loud and active style of playing, Moon lived as hard as he hit the drums, and there’s no shortage of insane stories about his extracurricular exploits. Sadly, he never overcame his drug and alcohol addiction and died at the age of 32 from an overdose in 1978.

Stay tuned to Consequence for further updates as casting for the Keith Moon biopic is revealed.