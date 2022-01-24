The Wiggles’ Cover of Tame Impala’s “Elephant” Tops Australia’s 2021 Hottest 100

Yummy, yummy? Tame Impala’s “Elephant” was just named the No. 1 song in Australia’s annual Triple J poll thanks to… The Wiggles? That’s right, the kid-friendly band covered Kevin Parker’s 2012 hit for Triple J’s “Like a Version” and fans have sent it to the top of the country’s Hottest 100 poll.

The Wiggles actually recorded their take on the track back in March when they stopped by the Triple J studios. “The Wiggles love animals, and so we chose it because we like elephants,” drummer Emma Wiggle said in a corresponding interview, while founding member Murray Wiggle explained the “Yummy, yummy” interlude adding, “We wanted to keep it faithful to the original, so the best way to keep it Wiggly is just stick in ‘Fruit Salad’ with a laugh.”

Naturally, Aussie fans across social media had plenty of strong opinions about the poll, with one Twitter user labeling The Wiggles’ win as the “most Aussie thing to ever happen tbh.”

Listeners were equally passionate about the cover on Reddit. One commenter wrote, “I’m not at all familiar with the Wiggles but this is a legit amazing cover. It’s super wholesome but also slaps hard. I would 100% pay money to see these guys live,” which led another user to reply, “Ok well maybe look into them a bit before you go buy those live tickets lol.”

“Elephant” also made its way onto the tracklist of The Wiggles’ latest EP, ReWiggled, which includes covers of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and The Chat’s “Pub Feed” and serves as a precursor to the band’s upcoming double album of the same name.

Check out the Hottest 100 announcement and revisit The Wiggles’ cover of Tame Impala below.