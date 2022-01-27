Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s The Smile Share New Single “The Smoke”: Stream

The Smile — Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s supergroup with Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner — have released their second single “The Smoke” ahead of an ambitious round of livestreamed concerts this weekend.

“The Smoke” is built around a head-nodding bassline and the steady drumming of Skinner, with flourishes of brass also thrown into the mix. “It’s easy, believe me/ We should give ourselves another chance,” Yorke sings. “Let go of our troubles/ And do our caress.”

The new track arrives with an accompanying visualizer made from scratched processed 16mm film by Mark Jenkin. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fans first heard “The Smoke” when Yorke, Greenwood, and Skinner made the group’s debut at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast last May. Earlier this month, The Smile shared their scorching debut single, “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” and last year Yorke debuted “Free in the Knowledge” during a solo performance.

An album from The Smile is currently in the works, though details are scarce. Yorke and Greenwood’s longtime producer Nigel Godrich previously said it was “not a rock record” before doing an about-face. Back in September, Greenwood told NME that they were “sitting in front of a pile of music” and “thinking of how much to include, whether it’s really finished or if there are a few guitars that need fixing.” He added, “I’d hope it’ll come out soon, but I’m the wrong person to ask.”

This weekend, The Smile will play three live shows within a 16-hour period at Magazine London in front of a seated audience in the round. Award-winning director Paul Dugdale is helming the real-time livestream for each of the shows, which will be available to ticketholders as unlimited on-demand replays for 48 hours starting from 2:00 pm GMT on Sunday, January 30th. Learn more information and snag your tickets here.

Advertisement