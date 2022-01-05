Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Release The Smile’s Debut Single: Stream

Months after debuting their new collaborative project The Smile during a virtual staging of Glastonbury, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have released the band’s first official single. It’s a kickass rocker called “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which you can stream below.

“The Smile came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown,” Greenwood revealed in an interview with NME a few months ago. “We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together. It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music.” Alongside the Radiohead guitarist and frontman, the band is rounded out by drummer Tom Skinner, with additional contributions from producer Nigel Godrich.

Currently, The Smile are working to finish a full-length album. “We’re sitting in front of a pile of music, working out what will make the record,” Greenwood previously said. “We’re thinking of how much to include, whether it’s really finished or if there are a few guitars that need fixing. I’d hope it’ll come out soon, but I’m the wrong person to ask.”

To that point, a new Tweet from the band noted, “The Smile album is at the track-listing stage (6227020800 possible song orders).”

To coincide with today’s release, The Smile have announced three lives shows taking place within a twenty-four hour period at Magazine London on January 29th and 30th. Performing to a seated audience in the round, the three shows will also be broadcast in real time via livestream.

Captured by award-winning director Paul Dugdale, all three broadcasts will also be available to ticketholders as unlimited on-demand replays for 48 hours from 2:00 p.m. GMT on January 30th. You can purchase tickets here.

Hi all, a little update. The Smile album is at the track-listing stage (6227020800 possible song orders) Until that’s settled here's ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again.’: https://t.co/gbLd5LV70g pic.twitter.com/Zz4qM4KP2r — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) January 5, 2022