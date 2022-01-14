Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep in Car

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early in the morning of January 14th. Via TMZ, she was allegedly dozing in the driver’s seat of her car, and the enormous smile in her mug shot would seem to suggest she’s not too worried about the charge.

Reportedly, officers in Peachtree City, Georgia, responded to a call for a sleeping driver at about 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday morning. She was arrested for DUI and for improper stopping on a roadway. Cops told TMZ they also believed she’d smoked marijuana, though that wasn’t included in the charges.

Haddish had a short stay in police custody; by about 6:30 a.m. ET she’d posted $1,666 and bonded out of jail.

Haddish stars as Tuca Toucan on the animated series Tuca & Bertie which was recently renewed for a third season. She is also currently producing the rap-musical Throw It Back starring Young Thug.