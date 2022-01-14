Tim Allen to Star in The Santa Clause Sequel Series for Disney+

Disney+ has ordered a limited sequel series to Tim Allen’s Santa Clause film trilogy. Allen himself will reprise his role as Scott Calvin in the forthcoming project, which is slated to go into production this spring.

In the series, Allen’s Scott Calvin “is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” reads the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the pole.”

“With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Fraiser) will serve as the series’ showrunner. He’s also on board as an executive producer alongside Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina.

The first Santa Clause film was released in 1994, followed by The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. To date, the franchise has earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.