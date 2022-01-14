Timothy Olyphant Returns for Justified Limited Series City Primeval

Most sequel series should have been left in the drawer, but when it comes to the latest show greenlit by FX, to quote U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, “It was justified.” That’s right, Timothy Olyphant is dusting off his thousand-yard stare for Justified: City Primeval, a limited series now in development.

Justified was based on Elmore Leonard’s novel Fire in the Hole. It ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, earning eight Emmy nods and taking home two trophies. City Primeval is based on a different Leonard tale, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, and it finds Marshall Givens facing off against The Oklahoma Wildman. According to the official logline,

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

“A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

Original Justified showrunner Graham Yost returns to executive produce, while first-run writers Dave Andron and director Michael Dinner will take over showrunning duties. In addition to cracking wise and staring hard, Olyphant will also executive produce.

Advertisement

Related Video

Olyphant has been busy since Justified rode off into the sunset. He recently had a scene-stealing role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, turned in a memorable cameo in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,and returned to his roots with 2019’s Deadwood: The Movie.