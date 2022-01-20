Menu
Gym, Tan, Rage: Tom Morello Mistaken for Jersey Shore Cast Member by Celebrity Tour Guide

"I reply, 'Absolutely.' And everyone in the van took a photo."

Tom Morello (photo by Amy Harris) and Jersey Shore cast (via MTV)
January 20, 2022 | 11:20am ET

    Over his 30-plus-year career, Tom Morello has established himself as one of rock’s most acclaimed and revered musicians, both as guitarist of Rage Against the Machine and as a solo artist. But that didn’t stop one celebrity tour guide from insisting that the rock icon was a cast member of Jersey Shore.

    Morello told the story himself via Twitter, reporting, “I was hiking today when one of those ‘Hollywood Tours of the Stars Homes’ vans pulled up. The driver says on the bullhorn ‘Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??’ I reply, ‘Absolutely.’ And everyone in the van took a photo.”

    The veteran rocker was certainly a good sport about the exchange, but the big question remains: Which Jersey Shore guy did the driver mistake him for? Could it be DJ Pauly D? Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino? Vinny Guadagnino? Or Ronnie Ortiz-Magro? We’re gonna rule out Ronnie, due to his stockier build, but the other three are in play, especially if Morello was sporting his typical baseball hat along with a pair of sunglasses.

    When he’s not being mistaken for an MTV reality show celeb, Morello is busy releasing new solo albums (including two last year) and prepping for Rage Against the Machine’s twice-delayed reunion tour. The highly anticipated outing is currently scheduled to finally kick off in late March, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Rage Against the Machine Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

    See Tom Morello’s aforementioned tweet below, followed by a fun reply depicting the four Jersey Shore guys as Rage Against the Machine.

