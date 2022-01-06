Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”: Watch

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni has shared a new cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Watch the performance, which she posted to Instagram, below.

Toni Cornell does a faithful rendition of the song, singing alone with an acoustic guitar. While she sticks to the hymn’s first two minutes, you get a good taste of the 17-year-old’s vocal chops — it’s clear her father passed down his talent.

“Hallelujah” has long been an important song for the Cornell family. Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington performed the song at Chris Cornell’s funeral in May 2017, and three months later, Toni covered the song with One Republic on Good Morning America as a tribute to both her father and Bennington, who passed away that July.

Last month, Toni Cornell performed another favorite of her father’s, Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Before that, she shared covers of Pearl Jam’s “Black” and Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike.”