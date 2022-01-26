Menu
Toro Y Moi Announces New Album MAHAL, Shares Two Singles: Stream

The 13-track LP arrives in April

Toro y Moi, photo by Chris Maggio
January 26, 2022 | 10:24am ET

    Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear will return on April 29th will his new album, MAHAL. The 13-track LP marks the seventh Toro y Moi album to date, and his first release through Dead Oceans. As a preview, Chaz Bear has shared two singles, “Postman” and “Magazine.”

    The follow-up to 2019’s Outer Peace, MAHAL was mostly completed last year in Chaz Bear’s Oakland studio with the assistance of Sofie Royer, Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Neilson, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo, The Mattson 2, and more.

    “I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine,” Chaz Bear explained in a statement. “To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table.”

    The teaser singles, “Postman” and Magazine,” each come accompanied with a music video. The visual for “Postman,” directed by Kid. Studio, features Chaz Bear and friends riding around the colorful San Francisco landscape in his Filipino jeepney (the same one that is depicted on the album’s artwork, as seen below). Meanwhile, the video for “Magazine,” directed by Arlington Lowell, captures Chaz Bear in a photo studio with Salami Rose Joe Louis, who provides vocals on the track. Watch both clips below.

    MAHAL Artwork:

    Toro y Moi MAHAL cover

    MAHAL Tracklist:
    01. The Medium (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
    02. Goes By So Fast
    03. Magazine (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)
    04. Postman
    05. The Loop
    06. Last Year
    07. Mississippi
    08. Clarity (feat. Sofie)
    09. Foreplay
    10. Déjà Vu
    11. Way Too Hot
    12. Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)
    13. Days in Love

