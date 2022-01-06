Menu
Tours Launching in January: Adele, Tool, Kacey Musgraves, and More

Lewis Black, Alice Cooper, Monsta X, and others also kick off anticipated tours this month

tours launching january 2022 ticketmaster alice cooper (Philip Cosores) bjork (santiago felipe) kacey musgraves (ben kaye) tool (Melinda Oswandel)
Alice Cooper (photo by Philip Cosores) Björk (photo by Santiago Felipe), Kacey Musgraves (photo by Ben Kaye), and Tool (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
Consequence Staff
January 6, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Believe it or not, we’ve somehow made it to 2022 — and the fact of the matter is we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. If COVID-19 can get to the BTS boys, truly nothing can be taken for granted. Still, artists who spent the last two years on the shelf are itching to get back on the road, and fans remain eager to see them. As we’ve said before, it’s up to everyone involved to measure the risks for themselves and make their choices accordingly.

    If you’re ready to take all the precautions necessary, there are plenty of major tours kicking off this month, and it’s not too late to snag last-minute or re-sale tickets. Among the highlights are Adele’s Las Vegas residency and tours from Kacey Musgraves, The War on Drugs, Monsta X, Tool, and Björk. Also hitting the road are comedian Lewis Black, Mammoth Van Halen and Dirty Honey, Alice Cooper, and Ghost and Volbeat.

    Get all the details below.

    Adele: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    After returning with one of the best albums of 2021, Adele is taking on Las Vegas, where she will play a 12-week residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel. “Weekends with Adele” kicks off January 21st, and will feature the powerhouse singer performing a pair of shows each weekend through April 16th.

