On Sale This Week: Bonnaroo, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, and More

Heading into 2022, artists are forging ahead with touring plans. As touring calendars and festival lineups start to fill up, plenty of tickets also go one sale this week — including the first Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in two years. Elsewhere, two major country acts, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are joining forces, while Megadeth and Lamb of God have locked in their own double bill. Get all the details below.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

After a two year hiatus — ‘Roo 2020 was canceled due to COVID, 2021 knocked out by a major flood on the fairgrounds — the beloved Middle Tennessee festival is set to return in 2022. It’s an eclectic lineup of headliners, featuring the likes of Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, J. Cole, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Flume, and Machine Gun Kelly, plus Bonnaroo’s beloved Superjam arriving courtesy of Jack Antonoff.

General admission, VIP, and Platinum passes will go on sale starting Thursday, January 13th at 12:00 p.m. CT. via Ticketmaster.

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this summer. Dubbed “The Wild Hearts Tour,” these concerts will feature the three artists in rotation with their respective bands, with support from up-and-coming artist Spencer. on all dates. The tour will be making its way through outdoor venues, with a couple notable exceptions — the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and Massey Hall in Toronto.

Tickets for all tour stops are on sale this Friday, January 14th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Dashboard Confessional are set to release their first album in four years on February 25th, then embark on tour with Jimmy Eat World two days later. The two acts are co-headlining a string of dates into March, dubbed the “Surviving the Truth Tour.” The bands are set to kick things off in Albuquerque, New Mexico and will be wrapping in Houston, Texas at the end of March, and will be supported throughout by Sydney Sprague.

Ticket pre-sales start today, Wednesday, January 12th at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale set to follow on Friday, January 14th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Eagles: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Eagles extended their “Hotel California” tour with a string of new dates in the US. The show boasts 1976’s Hotel California album played in full, backed with accompaniment from an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of greatest hits. The new dates include stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, and elsewhere.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, January 13th.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Megadeth and Lamb of God are back for more on their “Metal Tour of the Year.” After a string of 2021 dates, the two acts have added more shows for 2022, including stops in Las Vegas, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Rochester, and more.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14th, with fan presales beginning today, Wednesday, January 12th. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Hop on “The Bandwagon Tour” with two of country music’s biggest acts right now. Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are teaming up for a co-headlined string of dates, a reboot of a tour of the same name by the two acts back in 2018. Things kick off in Houston in May and wrap in June in New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fontaines D.C.: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Following the announcement of their anticipated third album, alternative Irish group Fontaines D.C. have also mapped out a tour. The North American tour, which features labelmates Just Mustard, has the band set to hit theaters around the US through April and May.

Tickets for the entire tour go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets via Ticketmaster.

Lord Huron: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Lord Huron are hitting the road this summer. The Michigan indie folk band have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their latest album, Long Lost, including select dates with First Aid Kit.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets via Ticketmaster.