Tove Lo Unveils New Song “How Long”: Stream

Tove Lo has returned with a new song called “How Long,” which appears on the upcoming Euphoria soundtrack. Listen to the song below.

Synthesizers snake around “How Long,” which builds from a cool, detached verse to a wary, impassioned chorus. “Try to play it cool/ I like you/ Have me in your hand/ Just like that,” Tove Lo sings at first, over a steady beat. Soon enough, however, she tips her hand. “How long have you loved another while I’m dreaming of us together?” goes her fervent interrogation, as keys bubble.

Tove Lo’s edgy electro-pop fits Euphoria’s dingy aesthetic on its own, but “How Long” get a proper needle drop on the show’s next episode, premiering Sunday (January 30th). The artist gushed about contributing to the drama’s soundtrack in a statement. “‘How Long’ is about love, betrayal and denial,” Tove Lo said. “It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all its darkness. I’m so honored that it gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of its rawness and provocative storytelling.”

Tove Lo is the second artist known to be included on the upcoming Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack), out February 25th via Interscope Records. Earlier this week, HBO announced the soundtrack by unveiling lead single “Watercolor Eyes,” performed by fellow sad pop girlie Lana Del Rey. It’s unclear who else will feature on the soundtrack, but HBO definitely has a set vibe going for the compilation.

Tove Lo’s last album was 2019’s Sunshine Kitty. Since then, she’s shared the singles “Bikini Porn,” “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak,” and “sadder badder cooler.” This spring, she’ll perform at Governor’s Ball and Bonnaroo.