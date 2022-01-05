Menu
Travis Barker Turns Adele’s “Easy on Me” Into Hard-Rock Anthem with Thunderous Drum Cover: Watch

The Blink-182 stickman goes full bore on his kit for his heavy take on the superstar singer's chart-topping hit

January 5, 2022

    Travis Barker has delivered a thunderous drum cover of Adele’s recent chart-topping single “Easy on Me,” turning the heart-wrenching ballad into a hard-rocking anthem. The Blink-182 stickman posted a 30-second clip of himself on Instagram going full bore on his kit as the original song plays in the background.

    Barker’s take on the tune may turn some fans of heavy music onto the song, if they hadn’t already been lured in by Adele’s mesmerizing vocals. Sporting a Napalm Death shirt, Barker channels The Muppets’ Animal as he beats the hell out of his drums, all timed perfectly to the tune’s chorus.

    The performance earned Barker a heart emoji from his new fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as lots of fire emojis from other commenters.

    Even though Blink-182 have been quiet as singer-bassist Mark Hoppus recovers from a recent cancer battle, Barker seems to be everywhere these days. He played drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, as well as recent tracks by Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne, among other projects.

    Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian proposal
    Adele, meanwhile, is once again conquering the music world with her new album, 30, which has topped the Billboard 200 chart for six straight weeks now. The superstar singer recently announced a Las Vegas residency that is set to run on weekends from late January through mid April. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Watch Travis Barker’s drum cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me” below.

