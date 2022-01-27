Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Trixie Mattel Shares the Origins of Nostalgic New Shakey Graves Collab “This Town”: Exclusive

The first look at her upcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums

trixie mattel shakey graves this town origins
Trixie Mattel (photo courtesy of artist) and Shakey Graves (photo by Magen Buse)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 27, 2022 | 10:27am ET

    Our recurring music feature Origins gives musicians a home to share exclusive insights into their newest release. Today, Trixie Mattel takes us back to the country childhood that inspired her new single “This Town.”

    Trixie Mattel has a double album on the way. While the project, dubbed The Blonde & Pink Albums, doesn’t have a release date yet, the first single “This Town” is debuting today. 

    Though she made a name for herself as an animated Drag Race superstar, Trixie’s music deals in warm, introspective folk, and “This Town” is no different. Sharing vocals with Austin singer-songwriter Shakey Graves, Trixie looks back at her childhood in rural Wausaukee, Wisconsin with knowing specificity, remembering speeding down empty roads and working at the local fiber glass plant. In the accompanying music video, directed by Matt Amato, old home video footage from Trixie’s youth alternates with current day footage of Wausaukee corn fields and bars.

    Advertisement

    “’This Town’ was written during the depth of 2021 lockdown when I was fantasizing about quitting drag and moving to my hometown,” Trixie said in a press statement. “The simplicity of such an honest place appealed to me at a time when [Los Angeles] seemed doomed. However, even the sweetest small towns have a dark side and all the reminiscing made me remember the duality of such a place.”

    Trixie expanded on this duality in a statement to Consequence, acknowledging that as a gay person, living in a small town doesn’t always inspire warm and fuzzy feelings. With “This Town,” she equally recognizes the positive and negative sides of Wausaukee, appreciating certain comforts and recognizing certain pains with equal respect. 

    old crow medicine show bombs away origins new single stream
     Editor's Pick
    Old Crow Medicine Show Share Origins of Raucous New Single “Bombs Away”: Exclusive

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood The Smile new single video The Smoke stream

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's The Smile Share New Single "The Smoke": Stream

January 27, 2022

Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim Announce New Album Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream, Share Two Singles: Stream

January 26, 2022

grimes shinigami eyes new song single music video watch listen stream

Grimes Unveils New Song "Shinigami Eyes": Stream

January 26, 2022

Warpaint

Warpaint Announce New Album Radiate Like This, Share "Champion": Stream

January 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trixie Mattel Shares the Origins of Nostalgic New Shakey Graves Collab "This Town": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale