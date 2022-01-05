Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Vein.fm Announce New Album, Unleash First Single “The Killing Womb”: Stream

The Boston-based band's anticipated sophomore album arrives March 4th

vein fm new album the world is going to ruin you
Vein.fm (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 5, 2022 | 11:15am ET

    Vein.fm (formerly Vein) have announced their sophomore album, The World Is Going to Ruin You, arriving March 4th. The band also shared the video for the lead single “The Killing Womb.”

    Even though the Boston-based quintet had to alter its name due to legal reasons, Vein.fm’s fierce brand of hardcore and metalcore remains intact. As heard on “The Killing Womb,” elements of early 2000s alt-metal and industrial also shine through.

    Vein.fm burst onto the scene with a series of underground EPs before garnering critical praise for their 2018 debut, Errorzone. As the band explained in a press release, “every release is like its own universe,” and the new LP further expands on the sound of that early output.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “But it’s not a contrived nostalgia trip,” vocalist Anthony DiDio added. “We’re just naturally taking that part of the band to a fuller potential. Errorzone was entering another world, while this record is Vein.fm coming home.”

    As for the album title and lyrics, DiDio hopes fans embrace The World Is Going to Ruin You on a personal level.

    “I was coming from a very anti-social mentality,” DiDio said. “I want people to completely disconnect and have their own personal journey through this album.”

    Advertisement

    The album’s 12 songs were recorded with Grammy-winning producer Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in April 2020, early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that year, Vein.fm would unveil their new band name alongside a remix album, Old Data in a New Machine, Vol. 1.

    Coinciding with the release of the new album, Vein.fm are booked to support Touché Amoré’s Spring 2022 North American tour. The trek kicks off March 4th in Oakland, California, and wraps up on April 12th in Santa Cruz, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    You can pre-order The World Is Going to Ruin You via Closed Casket Activities. Watch the video for “The Killing Womb” and see the LP artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement

    The World Is Going to Ruin You Artwork:

    unnamed 94 Vein.fm Announce New Album, Unleash First Single The Killing Womb: Stream

    The World Is Going to Ruin You Tracklist:
    01. Welcome Home
    02. The Killing Womb
    03. Versus Wyoming
    04. Fear in Non Fiction
    05. Lights Out
    06. Wherever You Are
    07. Magazine Beach
    08. Inside Design
    09. Hellnight
    10. Orgy in The Morgue
    11. Wavery
    12. Funeral Sound

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Release The Smile's Debut Single: Stream

January 5, 2022

david byrne yo la tengo who can see the wind cover yoko ono

David Byrne and Yo La Tengo Cover Yoko Ono's "Who Has Seen the Wind?" for New Tribute Album: Stream

January 5, 2022

Widowspeak new album the jacket new song everything is simple stream

Widowspeak Announce New Album The Jacket, Share "Everything Is Simple": Stream

January 4, 2022

Girls On Top step back

New K-Pop Group Girls On Top (GOT) Share Debut Track "Step Back": Stream

January 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vein.fm Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "The Killing Womb": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale